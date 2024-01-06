Comparison of websites delivering flowers to Sweden

Which website should you pick to send flowers to Sweden? Follow our guide to make an informed decision.

Site listing Factors

Swedish flower delivery website rankings

All the websites we reviewed, ranked by main criteria
Updated on 6 January 2024.

Interflora Sweden


299 kr | Lowest price
99-169 kr | Delivery costs
2h | Delivery speed
Hand-delivery by florist
Delivery anywhere in Sweden
Gifts and accessories
Coupon codes
International delivery
Greeting card
Visit

Telefleurs Euroflorist Sweden


269 kr | Lowest price
99 kr | Delivery costs
12h | Delivery speed
Hand-delivery by florist
Delivery anywhere in Sweden
Gifts and accessories
Coupon codes
International delivery
Greeting card
Visit

Florister i Sverige Sweden


245 kr | Lowest price
95 kr | Delivery costs
12h | Delivery speed
Hand-delivery by florist
Delivery anywhere in Sweden
Gifts and accessories
Coupon codes
International delivery
Greeting card
Visit

Floraqueen Sweden


$88.90 | Lowest price
$6.90 | Delivery costs
12h | Delivery speed
Hand-delivery by florist
Delivery anywhere in Sweden
Gifts and accessories
Coupon codes
International delivery
Greeting card
Visit

Ranking breakdown

Price comparison

Being able to identify the lowest price available on a flower delivery site is crucial, especially when working within a budget. It not only gauges a company's competitiveness but also aids in narrowing down options. However, a lower-priced bouquet doesn't necessarily mean a low quality quality; sometimes it's an affordable option that may work for various occasions.

Shipping costs

Most websites don't immediately communicate regarding delivery costs. Only once you're well on your way to ordering your bouquet do they rear their ugly head. They come in a variety of appellations: "processing fees", "delivery charges", or more generally just "shipping costs". While they may appear insignificant, they sometimes account for 20% of the overall price, if not more, which is why our website makes it a point to share that information before you even visit every company.

Delivery speed

In today's age, speed matters. Large companies like Amazon have gotten us used to overnight delivery, but flower delivery companies may not always be as efficient. The type of delivery plays a very important role in how quickly your flowers will reach your recipient; indeed, a florist is able to hand deliver your bouquet in a couple of hours, whereas flowers sent in a box will take at least 24 hours to arrive. Moreover, depending on which region in Sweden you want your flowers delivered may play a role, as big cities like Stockholm, Göteborg or Malmö typically are easier to access. Either way, last-minute purchases are common, therefore it's important to know beforehand if a particular website will be able to accomodate your timeframe.

Delivery coverage

Most major flower delivery services listed are able to cover most major cities in Sweden. Some more remote areas and smaller villages may require a longer delay, but it's rare. Another useful option is whether a particular company offers international delivery, in case you want to use the same website to get your flowers delivered outside of Sweden.

Hand-delivery by florist

Opting for florist-delivered bouquets ensures freshness and a personalized touch as the florist personally delivers the arrangement. Typically, these handcrafted bouquets boast freshness and uniqueness compared to boxed shipments, albeit often at a higher cost.

Postal delivery

Increasingly accessible and efficient, postal delivery involves shipping bouquets in specially designed boxes. Although the science in bouquet preservation has reached levels we couldn't even dream of a decade ago, these may not match the craftsmanship of florist-made arrangements, yet they offer cost-effective solutions for both bouquet and delivery charges. The main drawback is that shipping takes longer than hand-delivery, with a minimum of 24 hours.

Coupon opportunities

Coupons are omnipresent in online shopping in Sweden, and flower delivery companies are no exception. Most well-known companies may offer them for a limited time, for certain occasions or for first-time buyers. With the advent of specialized coupon websites, all it takes is a web search to find out if any are currently available for specific websties.

Gifts and addons

It's now commonplace for flower delivery companies to offer chocolates or various addon gifts alongside their bouquets, that can be delivered with them. While the quality of these accessories may vary, they can add a nice touch for certain occasions such as weddings or births. Most gifts consist of chocolates, candles, wine, or teddy bears.

Personalized greeting cards

While each flower delivery service allow you to send a message with your bouquet, not all of them provide options for selecting or customizing greeting cards. Some companies allow you to upload your own picture that will be printed as a greeint card, while others give you several high-quality options to make your message even more impactful.

 

Our principles

The purpose behind establishing this website was to assist consumers in making informed choices when ordering flowers. Wondering about our approach? Read on!

Transparency

Regardless of the country, be it Sweden or elsewhere, we can't stress the significance of transparency enough. Our main goal is to present all pertinent information regarding the floral companies featured on our site clearly and directly.

Accuracy

We meticulously tested each featured site and ensured that every feature was properly reviewed. Prices, whether for bouquets or delivery, can vary significantly. Sending flowers to Sweden may sometimes involve concealed costs that lack justification. Numerous companies operate without a physical presence in Sweden, relying on third-party services, consequently driving up the overall cost of the flowers. As a customer, it's important to be aware of those facts.

Up-to-date information

Accuracy would be nothing without regular updates, as prices fluctuate throughout the year depending on seasonality. New companies may also start sending flowers to Sweden, and may be added to our comparison chart along the way. Every week, our team review every partner's information, and looks to see if new companies might be featured on our homepage, so that you may feel confident that every option is listed.

Quality control

Our team is relatively small, and relies heavily on our visitors' suggestions and support. We're always on the lookout for new flower delivery companies or florists operating in Sweden. We appreciate your feedback and welcome your input at any time through our contact form.

The Swedish florist reviews

Sweden flowers

Homepage

Information

RankingsFactorsCities

Contact information

Contact usPrivacy policy Legal information
Copyright 2024 All rights reserved
Livraison de fleurs Suède    